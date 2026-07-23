Robert Lewandowski era kicks off in Chicago

“Like any player, you build up, you get strong, you get your power, and then you’re good. The timing is different for every player. We’re not in preseason right now – we’re in the middle of a season – and that’s something to consider.”

“It was a priority for us to get him on the field today,” Fire head coach Gregg Berhalter said postgame. “He’s only trained for seven or eight days, so we expect him to make a big impact as he continues to get fit.

It was an eventful night at Nu Stadium, though Lewandowski and the Fire came up short in a 3-2 defeat at Inter Miami CF on Wednesday night. Having arrived in the United States a little over a week ago, the legendary Polish striker was in the starting lineup on debut.

First impressions

Lewandowski’s arrival came at the end of a lengthy free agency in which the Fire beat out top European and Asian clubs for his signature.

The 37-year-old didn't score in his 63 minutes on the pitch, but had some good moments, especially in tight spaces, completing 87.5 percent of his 14 passes.

“Before the game I knew I could play a maximum of 60 minutes,” Lewandowski said. “One week is not a lot of time to be ready. Before the game I tried my best to prepare. The game was tough for us. In the end, I think we made too many easy mistakes and Inter Miami scored the goals. So we have to keep working. I think for the next game, with more knowledge, it will be better.