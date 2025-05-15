Love Lifts Us Up: MLS unveils 2025 Pride Top

In celebration of Pride Month in June, MLS and adidas have partnered to release the 2025 edition of the pre-match Pride Top.
Sporting a vibrant, multi-colored design, the Pride Top celebrates optimism and collective strength. Making optimism in sport louder than negativity, the Pride Top aims to make soccer more accessible, safe and welcoming for the LGBTQIA+ community.
League donation to Athlete Ally
As part of MLS’s support of the LGBTQ+ community, and in celebration of Pride month, the League will make a donation to Athlete Ally.
Athlete Ally believes that everyone should have equal access, opportunity and experience in sports – regardless of your sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression. Their mission is to help every athlete act as an ally and ensure every LGBTQ+ person is welcome and safe in sports.