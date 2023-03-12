SNOW GOAL: Bongokuhle Hlongwane puts Minnesota United ahead

The snow made a special appearance Saturday night at Allianz Field, and Minnesota United FC welcomed the winter wonderland with a memorable goal from Bongokuhle Hlongwane.
Goal: B. Hlongwane vs. RBNY, 18'
Forced to play their 2023 home opener against the New York Red Bulls with an orange ball due to the snow-filled conditions, the Loons got the crowd going in the 18th minute with the game's opening (snow) goal.
Mexican center back Miguel Tapias deflected Franco Fragapane's corner kick to Hlongwane, whose header was initially stopped by Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel. But the South African forward responded quickly, poking his own rebound into the back of the net.