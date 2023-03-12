Matchday

SNOW GOAL: Bongokuhle Hlongwane puts Minnesota United ahead

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The snow made a special appearance Saturday night at Allianz Field, and Minnesota United FC welcomed the winter wonderland with a memorable goal from Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

Goal: B. Hlongwane vs. RBNY, 18'

MIN-Hlongwane-Bongi-HEA-1080x1080
Bongokuhle Hlongwane
Forward · Minnesota United FC

Forced to play their 2023 home opener against the New York Red Bulls with an orange ball due to the snow-filled conditions, the Loons got the crowd going in the 18th minute with the game's opening (snow) goal.

Mexican center back Miguel Tapias deflected Franco Fragapane's corner kick to Hlongwane, whose header was initially stopped by Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel. But the South African forward responded quickly, poking his own rebound into the back of the net.

Minnesota United FC Bongokuhle Hlongwane Matchday

