Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City sign free-agent defender Kortne Ford

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Sporting Kansas City have added more backline depth by signing free-agent center back Kortne Ford, the club announced Friday.

Ford joins through the 2022 MLS season with options for 2023 and 2024.

The 25-year-old Kansas native first turned pro in 2017 with the Colorado Rapids, where he started 33 of 35 MLS appearances as a homegrown player. He spent the last three months of 2021 on loan with San Antonio FC in the USL Championship, helping lead them to the Western Conference Finals.

Ford last competed in an MLS game in 2018.

He’s their latest backline addition after signing Belgian youth international left back Logan Ndenbe and free-agent fullback Ben Sweat. SKC also re-signed veteran right back Graham Zusi on a new deal.

