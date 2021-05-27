Six teams most in need of a win before the international break

Like Montréal, FC Dallas are coping with some finishing issues. Despite owning a positive xG differential through six games, they sit bottom of the Western Conference with just a single victory. It makes sense that they're still trying to get on the same page, as three field starters arrived this winter, two more came over just last summer and key cog Paxton Pomykal is "almost like a new signing" after missing nearly all of 2020 with an injury.