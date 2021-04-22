Six teams already facing pressure heading into Week 2

Obviously, following a loss to Vancouver Whitecaps FC by falling at home to Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday (10:30 pm ET | TV & streaming info ) would be a terrible way to stumble out of the gate. This would go double for Portland , who began the season near the top of the title contenders list.

Sure, they hope to have Sebastian Blanco and Jeremy Ebobisse fit soon, and sure, they usually have their way with Houston at Providence Park. But this pressure isn't about the likelihood that the Timbers will drop to 0-2 (frankly, I wouldn't count on it). It's about the nightmare start to 2021 it would be if they did.