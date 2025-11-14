Shorthanded Canada show 'savviness' in Ecuador stalemate

“This might be our most important game that we’ve played, I think we developed more confidence in the maturity of who we are,” head coach Jesse Marsch said post-match. “There was a savviness and understanding we showed of how to handle a good opponent, and how to stay concentrated in the match, being a man down.”

On Thursday, Canada played to a scoreless draw against No. 23-ranked Ecuador at Toronto FC ’s BMO Field. Despite a sixth-minute red card to Ali Ahmed , Canada held a stingy defense, earning their fourth clean sheet of the last five matches.

TORONTO – Seven months out from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Canadian men’s national team knows they can fight.

“Teams are going to have strategies against us, but I think we're getting better at solving all these issues,” he said. “Can we continue to find ways to unbalance teams with how we possess the ball, and then convert more of our pressing into attacking transitions? We need to continue to do that. I think we're on track.”

As for the seven straight goalless halves, there’s little worry as well. Marsch sees opportunities to improve how his team creates more opportunities, but knows the red card forced him to abandon pre-planned approaches.

“It’s a huge step in the right direction,” Marsch added. “I know that we have character in this team, but when you add maturity and intelligence and savviness, then you can really assess what the character is.”

After a scoreless draw against Colombia to close October, Thursday was another resolute effort against an elite South American opponent. Canada kept that form with a rotated backline featuring a center back pairing of Portland Timbers ’ Kamal Miller and Chicago Fire FC ’s Joel Waterman .

“There's never a day off for Richie. Sometimes, players can switch off, but to see Richie compete at the level he does, he leads by example. I’m very proud, and I'm very happy that Richie is leading the team.”

“You can just see his soul. He’s probably the most important player for us in terms of the emotion in the way that he plays the game,” said midfielder and captain Stephen Eustáquio, with a large smirk.

Against Ecuador, Laryea won 11 duels and drew six fouls, leading his side’s emotional heartbeat. For a player who has never earned a red card, the ability to both push an opponent and complain to the official in a single motion is admirable, as he did in the first half.

It will be a World Cup year when Canada plays on home soil again. And as time ticks down to June 12’s opening match back at BMO Field, Toronto FC’s Richie Laryea continues to make a case as a locked-in starter.

“Whenever you go down a man, you look for the guy next to you, know that you're gonna have to do it together,” St. Clair said. “We have that real character and that brotherhood and family feeling where you know that the guy beside you is gonna go to war with you.”

He had a single save but was key in distribution as Canada continued to build out of the back despite playing shorthanded. While Marsch tipped his hand towards Crépeau for the next match, the battle is far from decided.

Dayne St. Clair , Minnesota United ’s MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, also continued to shine as the battle with Maxime Crépeau for Canada’s starting role remained hot.

Finishing 2025

Canada’s 2025 home schedule came to a close against Ecuador, but they will play their final match of the year at Inter Miami’s Chase Stadium on Tuesday against Venezuela.

While Crépeau will start, there is also hope that dual-national center back Alfie Jones could be involved. The 28-year-old Middlesbrough defender anticipated his debut on Thursday but was unable to take his oath of citizenship, leaving him ineligible to play. However, he could take his oath on Friday.

Yet, as other storylines percolate, the World Cup vision remains clear, especially as they step away from the stadium that will host their World Cup opener for the last time this year.