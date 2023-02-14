"Sebastián is one of the most gifted and talented players in Major League Soccer," Austin head coach Josh Wolff said in a release. "He’s a top-quality player and leader in our locker room. This contract extension is well-deserved, and we’re thrilled that he’s decided to make Austin his home for the foreseeable future."

The Argentine midfielder enters his third Verde & Black season with 30 goals and 12 assists across 54 total MLS appearances. He’ll remain a Designated Player, originally arriving in July 2021 from Russian Premier League side Zenit St. Petersburg as Austin’s attacking centerpiece.

Austin FC have signed talisman Sebastián Driussi to a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Tuesday.

Driussi’s 29 goal contributions during the 2022 campaign helped him finish second in Landon Donovan MLS MVP voting, plus slot onto the MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire. He was twice named MLS Player of the Month and earned a Team of the Matchday presented by Audi place 11 times.

Austin FC's goals-per-game average has more than doubled since Driussi's debut, rising from 0.81 to 1.67. In 2022, his end product and creativity were pivotal in Austin’s 25-point turnaround and second-place finish in the Western Conference after expansion-year struggles.

"I'm delighted to sign a new contract with Austin FC," Driussi said. "This club and community have made Austin feel like home for my family and me. I have big ambitions here both personally and for the team, and I’m excited to work with my teammates, Josh and the staff to achieve them."

Before joining Austin, Driussi began his professional career in 2013 as a 17-year-old with River Plate in his native Argentina. With Zenit, Driussi won three consecutive domestic league titles from 2019-21 as they regularly competed in the UEFA Champions League.