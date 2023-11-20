Matchday

Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC: How to watch, stream Western Conference Semifinal

Traditional powerhouses square off Sunday night at Lumen Field, as Seattle Sounders FC (No. 2) host LAFC (No. 3) in a single-elimination Western Conference Semifinal.

How to watch and stream

When

Where

  • Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

The winner of this Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs showdown reaches the Western Conference Final on Dec. 2, hosting the winner of Houston Dynamo FC (No. 4) vs. Sporting Kansas City (No. 8).

If Conference Semifinals are tied after regulation time, two 15-minute extra time periods are played in their entirety. Then, if the score remains level, teams participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine who advances.

Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket

Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC
  • Round One: 2-1 series win vs. FC Dallas

Seattle’s oft-talked-about championship experience surfaced during Round One, as Albert Rusnák’s first-half goal fueled a 1-0 Match 3 win that dispatched FC Dallas. USMNT forward Jordan Morris is another standout thus far, scoring twice to set their playoff pace.

Seattle’s league-best defense, which allowed just 32 goals during the regular season, will be tested against LAFC’s high-flying attack. Goalkeeper Stefan Frei, center back Yeimar Gómez Andrade and defensive midifelder João Paulo are central figures in that dominant unit.

The Sounders, MLS Cup winners in 2016 and 2019, are motivated to potentially send off club legend Nicolás Lodeiro with a title. The veteran No. 10 has said it’s his last season with the Rave Green, and he’s shifted to a super-sub role alongside striker Raúl Ruidíaz. How will Brian Schmetzer manage that lineup wrinkle with the Designated Players?

Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club
  • Round One: 2-0 series win vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

LAFC’s MLS Cup title defense and the Dénis Bouanga show go hand-in-hand. Fresh off winning the Golden Boot presented by Audi with a 20g/7a regular season, he scored three times in their Round One sweep of Vancouver. Then, while on international duty with Gabon last week, Bouanga scored twice as the African nation’s World Cup qualifying campaign began.

The Black & Gold could also use box-score production from Carlos Vela, who provided 9g/12a in the regular season but hasn’t scored in 13 games across all competitions. The club captain and foundational DP is in the final year of his contract, just like iconic Italian center back Giorgio Chiellini.

LAFC are looking to become the first MLS Cup repeat winners since the LA Galaxy in 2011-12. If head coach Steve Cherundolo’s team gets there, they’ll have played 53 games across all competitions this year, after advancing deep in Leagues Cup and the Concacaf Champions League.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
2024 Copa América to begin at Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Canada vs. Jamaica: How to watch, stream Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal

Inter Miami plan for Year 2 with Lionel Messi: "We want more"

Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting Kansas City: How to watch, stream Western Conference Semifinal

