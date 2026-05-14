Lionel Messi's scorching pre-World Cup form leads Inter Miami to big win vs. Cincy

“It’s brilliant what they did today,” Miami manager Guillermo Hoyos said after the match. “It was an incredible game with ups and downs. We are very happy and comfortable that we can play football at a high level.”

Messi, who has 4g/5a in his last three matches, is picking up where he left off after winning back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP awards.

The Argentine legend is up to 11g/4a on the season and leads the league in goal contributions, while being one off the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup less than a month away, Messi is in scorching form for Inter Miami . He led the Herons to a thrilling comeback win over FC Cincinnati , putting up 2g/1a, as well as forcing an own goal, in the 5-3 victory on Wednesday at TQL Stadium.

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Man on a mission

After becoming the fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 career goal contributions in a 4-2 win at Toronto FC on Saturday, Messi opened the scoring at TQL Stadium in the 24th minute, deflecting a failed clearance into the net.

He had his brace in the 55th minute with a first-time finish off a cross from fellow Argentine World Cup winner Rodrigo De Paul, and it appeared the GOAT sealed Miami’s seventh road win of the season with a hat trick in the 89th minute, before it was later ruled an own goal off Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano.

Messi also set up Mateo Silvetti for an equalizer in the eight-goal thriller.

In a match that needed moments of brilliance, Messi delivered at every turn, guiding the Herons to their second straight win over a fellow Eastern Conference contender.