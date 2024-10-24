Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1

The Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs begin for Seattle Sounders FC (No. 4) and Houston Dynamo FC (No. 5) with Monday's Round One Best-of-3 Series opener.
How to watch & stream
- Apple TV - Free
- FS1, TSN, RDS
When
- Monday, Oct. 28 | 9 pm ET/6 pm PT
Where
- Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington
This Round One series winner will face either LAFC (No. 1) or Vancouver Whitecaps FC (No. 8) in a Western Conference Semifinal on Nov. 23 or 24. To get there, Seattle or Houston must win two matches across this series opener, Game 2 (Nov. 3) and Game 3 (Nov. 10).
If a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.
- Seed: Western Conference No. 4
- Regular season: 57 points (16W-9L-9D)
After a slow start in which Seattle won just one of their first nine matches, the Sounders did Sounders things, heating up in the second half of the season and entering the postseason unbeaten in their last seven matches (5W-0L-2D).
Jordan Morris is having a career year, seamlessly moving from winger to striker while producing 13g/5a. Albert Rusnák has also keyed the attack with 10g/16a, his best output since arriving from Real Salt Lake in 2022. Homegrown midfielder Obed Vargas and center back Jackson Ragen each had a breakout season as Seattle stride into the playoffs.
How does that expression go, about defense and championships? The Sounders are hoping to ride a defense that conceded a league-low 35 goals to a third MLS Cup presented by Audi title.
- Seed: Western Conference No. 5
- Regular season: 54 points (15W-10L-9D)
Houston were among the feel-good stories of 2023, with head coach Ben Olsen's team winning the US Open Cup title and reaching the Western Conference Final before losing, 2-0, at LAFC.
If Houston make another deep playoff run, they'll rely on Héctor Herrera. The Mexican star pulls the strings of one of the league's most respected midfields alongside Coco Carrasquilla, Artur and Amine Bassi.
Houston have struggled for consistency in the attacking third. Ibrahim Aliyu is their leading scorer (6g/5a) and DP striker Ezequiel Ponce (5g/0a) has shown moments since arriving this summer.
The Dynamo enter the postseason with momentum, coming off a dramatic Decision Day win over the LA Galaxy in which Daniel Steres netted the winner deep in second-half stoppage time.