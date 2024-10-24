Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1

The Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs begin for Seattle Sounders FC (No. 4) and Houston Dynamo FC (No. 5) with Monday's Round One Best-of-3 Series opener.

If a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.

This Round One series winner will face either LAFC (No. 1) or Vancouver Whitecaps FC (No. 8) in a Western Conference Semifinal on Nov. 23 or 24. To get there, Seattle or Houston must win two matches across this series opener, Game 2 (Nov. 3) and Game 3 (Nov. 10).

Seed: Western Conference No. 4

Western Conference No. 4 Regular season: 57 points (16W-9L-9D)

After a slow start in which Seattle won just one of their first nine matches, the Sounders did Sounders things, heating up in the second half of the season and entering the postseason unbeaten in their last seven matches (5W-0L-2D).

Jordan Morris is having a career year, seamlessly moving from winger to striker while producing 13g/5a. Albert Rusnák has also keyed the attack with 10g/16a, his best output since arriving from Real Salt Lake in 2022. Homegrown midfielder Obed Vargas and center back Jackson Ragen each had a breakout season as Seattle stride into the playoffs.