Seattle Sounders sign English winger Ryan Kent

Seattle Sounders FC have signed winger Ryan Kent, the club announced Monday. He is under contract through 2025 with an option for 2026.

"His versatility and work ethic make him a great fit for our system, and we believe he can make an immediate impact and allow us to continue competing at the highest level."

"We're thrilled to welcome Ryan Kent to Seattle and add him to our existing group this season," said general manager & CSO Craig Waibel. "Ryan is a dynamic winger with top-level experience who brings pace, creativity and a dangerous attacking threat.

Kent joins Seattle several weeks after Paul Arriola tore his ACL. The US international was acquired in an offseason trade with FC Dallas ; he played in just six matches before getting injured .

The 28-year-old former English youth international was out of contract after last playing for Turkish side Fenerbahçe.

Kent arrives in Seattle with 319 first-team appearances, producing 38 goals and 64 assists. He developed at famed English side Liverpool before breaking out at Scottish powerhouse Rangers.

Kent was named to the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Team of the Season after helping Rangers to the tournament final. He also won two titles with the club.

"Ryan is a very good player with an impressive pedigree, and we’re excited to bring him into our team," said head coach Brian Schmetzer. "He’s got real quality on the ball, is effective at taking players on and stretches opposing backlines, which should give us another dimension in the final third.

"We’re confident Ryan will integrate quickly and give us a big lift as we continue a long, grueling 2025 campaign."