Seattle Sounders midfielder Paul Arriola out with torn ACL

Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Paul Arriola is out long-term after tearing his ACL, the club announced Friday. He is expected to miss most of the 2025 season.
Arriola got injured midweek when Seattle visited Cruz Azul in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16. He was replaced at halftime of their 4-1 second-leg defeat in Mexico.
The Sounders acquired Arriola from FC Dallas in mid-January, their second offseason trade for a USMNT attacker after forward Jesús Ferreira also arrived from Dallas.
Before the injury, the 30-year-old scored twice in six matches across all competitions.
When Arriola joined Seattle this winter, he signed a new contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.
For his MLS career, Arriola has 37 goals and 34 assists in 176 regular-season games spanning D.C. United, Dallas and Seattle.
He also missed most of the 2020 MLS season with a torn ACL.