Player of the Matchday

LAFC's Dénis Bouanga named Player of the Matchday

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

23MLS_POTM-MW7-16x9

The case for Dénis Bouanga being Major League Soccer's hottest player got that much stronger with the LAFC star earning Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire honors.

With a world-class hat trick that fueled the Black & Gold's 3-0 win over Austin FC, the Gabon international sent his rising stock even higher in Matchday 7. Bouanga's three-goal output at BMO Stadium included a long-range finish and two stunning volleys for yet another masterful performance this season from the 28-year-old forward.

In six league appearances in 2023, Bouanga has produced six goals and two assists – not to mention 5g/1a in Concacaf Champions League play. Saturday's hat trick was his first in MLS and his second this year, the previous arriving last month in CCL.

Player of the Matchday 7: Dénis Bouanga

Bouanga is tied for second in MLS with eight goal contributions, trailing only Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada (nine), and is second in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, only outdone by Seattle Sounders FC's Jordan Morris. His 1.18 goals per 90 minutes average is tied for third-best among qualifying players.

He also becomes LAFC's first Player of the Matchday recipient since fellow Designated Player Carlos Vela in Matchday 1 of the 2022 season. Last year's MLS Cup-Supporters' Shield double winners are the only club in MLS to have at least one Player of the Matchday honoree in each of the last six seasons (2018-23).

One of two remaining undefeated teams (along with FC Cincinnati) in MLS this season, LAFC return to action Sunday against El Tráfico rivals LA Galaxy (4:30 pm ET, Apple TV - Free, FOX).

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.

Player of the Matchday Dénis Bouanga Los Angeles Football Club

Related Stories

Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Simon Becher named Player of the Matchday
Seattle Sounders FC's Jordan Morris named Player of the Matchday
Atlanta United's Thiago Almada named Player of the Matchday
More News
More News
SKC can't score, Minnesota without Reynoso: 5 big early-season surprises
Voices: Joseph Lowery

SKC can't score, Minnesota without Reynoso: 5 big early-season surprises
2023 Concacaf Gold Cup: Host cities and stadiums

2023 Concacaf Gold Cup: Host cities and stadiums
LAFC's Dénis Bouanga named Player of the Matchday
Player of the Matchday

LAFC's Dénis Bouanga named Player of the Matchday
NYCFC sign defender Stephen Turnbull from MLS NEXT Pro
Transfer Tracker

NYCFC sign defender Stephen Turnbull from MLS NEXT Pro
Team of the Matchday: Aside from Dénis Bouanga, who shined in Matchday 7?
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Aside from Dénis Bouanga, who shined in Matchday 7?
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 7
Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 7
More News
Video
Video
Player of the Matchday 7: Dénis Bouanga
0:58

Player of the Matchday 7: Dénis Bouanga
Why Martín Cáceres, Douglas Costa & Héctor Herrera all saw red in Houston-LA
12:15
Instant Replay

Why Martín Cáceres, Douglas Costa & Héctor Herrera all saw red in Houston-LA
Top-corner screamers! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:50

Top-corner screamers! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
Philadelphia Union vs. FC Dallas | Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U17s Final
1:31

Philadelphia Union vs. FC Dallas | Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U17s Final
More Video