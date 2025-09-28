Seattle Sounders FC clinch Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Seattle Sounders FC have clinched an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot, earning a third straight postseason berth following Saturday's 2-2 draw with Vancouver Whitecaps FC .

With three matches remaining, they'll aim to secure home-field advantage in their Round One Best-of-3 Series and ultimately lift the club's third MLS Cup title.

Seattle are chasing more silverware after winning Leagues Cup last month, a 3-0 victory over Miami that secured a spot in next year's Concacaf Champions Cup .

Unfinished Business 🔥 Due to other results around the league, we've secured our spot in the 2025 Audi @MLS Cup Playoffs! pic.twitter.com/11j47zlEX9

Star players

The Sounders have displayed impressive depth all year, staying at or near the Western Conference's top four, all while impressing at the FIFA Club World Cup and lifting Leagues Cup.

Danny Musovski is Seattle's leading scorer with 14 goals, helping overcome an injury-plagued season for Jordan Morris. Albert Rusnák has produced a second straight campaign of at least 20 goal contributions, with winter signing Jesús Ferreira coming up clutch and DP winger Pedro de la Vega enjoying a breakout season.

Homegrown midfielder Obed Vargas and club captain Cristian Roldan anchor Seattle's possession-based style. Vargas was named a 2025 MLS All-Star, while Roldan earned a USMNT return during the September international window.