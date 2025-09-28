Seattle Sounders FC clinch Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Seattle Sounders FC have clinched an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot, earning a third straight postseason berth following Saturday's 2-2 draw with Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Seattle are chasing more silverware after winning Leagues Cup last month, a 3-0 victory over Miami that secured a spot in next year's Concacaf Champions Cup.
With three matches remaining, they'll aim to secure home-field advantage in their Round One Best-of-3 Series and ultimately lift the club's third MLS Cup title.
Star players
The Sounders have displayed impressive depth all year, staying at or near the Western Conference's top four, all while impressing at the FIFA Club World Cup and lifting Leagues Cup.
Danny Musovski is Seattle's leading scorer with 14 goals, helping overcome an injury-plagued season for Jordan Morris. Albert Rusnák has produced a second straight campaign of at least 20 goal contributions, with winter signing Jesús Ferreira coming up clutch and DP winger Pedro de la Vega enjoying a breakout season.
Homegrown midfielder Obed Vargas and club captain Cristian Roldan anchor Seattle's possession-based style. Vargas was named a 2025 MLS All-Star, while Roldan earned a USMNT return during the September international window.
Can Seattle, who won MLS Cup in 2016 and 2019, reach the Dec. 6 final and claim a second trophy this season?
Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Cup presented by Audi will be played Dec. 6, while the playoffs begin Oct. 22 with Wild Card matches.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.
- Seeds 10-15 in each conference do not qualify for the postseason.
All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.