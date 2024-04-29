Disciplinary Committee Decision

Seattle Sounders defender Alex Roldan suspended for serious foul play

Alex Roldan - Seattle Sounders
MLSsoccer staff

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Seattle Sounders FC defender Alex Roldan for one additional match (two matches total) and fined Roldan an undisclosed amount for serious foul play in the 74th minute of Seattle’s match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on April 20.

The play was reviewed under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 2, in which the MLS Disciplinary Committee may act where the officials see an incident and issue a red card. The Disciplinary Committee may review the play for further disciplinary action, over and above the mandatory suspension and fine. Under Parameter 2, supplemental discipline (suspension and/or fine) will be administered if the Disciplinary Committee believes the offense is egregious in nature, and/or it must act to protect player safety, and/or it must protect the integrity of the game, and/or the player is guilty of repeat behavior.

Roldan served his red card suspension during Seattle’s match on April 27 against D.C. United, and the additional match suspension will be served during Seattle’s match on May 5 against the LA Galaxy.

Roldan will be available for Seattle’s rescheduled match against the Philadelphia Union on April 30, which was postponed from its original date of March 9, per Major League Soccer’s Match Delay, Postponement, Cancellation and Forfeiture Policy.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Disciplinary Committee Decision Seattle Sounders FC Alex Roldan

Related Stories

MLS Disciplinary Summary - Matchday 11
LA Galaxy players fined for Mass Confrontation Policy
New York Red Bulls defender Andres Reyes suspended additional match
More News
More News
Young Players: Who stepped up in Matchday 11?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Young Players: Who stepped up in Matchday 11?
Seattle Sounders defender Alex Roldan suspended for serious foul play
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Seattle Sounders defender Alex Roldan suspended for serious foul play
Twellman's Takes: Can Seattle Sounders save their season?
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: Can Seattle Sounders save their season?
Twellman's Takes: It's time to pay attention to Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: It's time to pay attention to Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Stock Up, Stock Down: Denis Bouanga heats up, Seattle are beating themselves
Voices: Sacha Kljestan

Stock Up, Stock Down: Denis Bouanga heats up, Seattle are beating themselves
Video
Video
Lionel Messi's dominance continues | Messi Rewind
3:21

Lionel Messi's dominance continues | Messi Rewind
Player of the Matchday 11: Lionel Messi
1:20

Player of the Matchday 11: Lionel Messi
Twellman's Takes: Is Lionel Messi running away with MLS MVP?
0:53

Twellman's Takes: Is Lionel Messi running away with MLS MVP?
Twellman's Takes: It's time to pay attention to Vancouver Whitecaps FC
0:48

Twellman's Takes: It's time to pay attention to Vancouver Whitecaps FC