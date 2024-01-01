Regular Season Restart of a Postponed Match After Kickoff

Players

Injured or Unavailable Players

During the MLS Regular Season, any player in-play at the time the match was postponed, who is subsequently injured or unavailable due to a trade, loan, or transfer before the resumption of the match and cannot participate can only be replaced by a substitute on the Official Match Roster of the postponed match (subject to the goalkeeper exceptions below). In the MLS Regular Season, such substitutions will NOT count against a team’s normally allotted substitutions or one (1) of their three (3) substitution events. For any open substitute position(s) in a recommenced match that was originally filled for the postponed match but is now vacant due to an injury or unavailable player, clubs may place any player(s) from their active Club Roster as of the date of the postponed match on the Official Match Roster as a substitute(s), including a player(s) who was officially unavailable due to international duty as of the date of the postponed match. Moving a player from the Club Roster as of the date of the original match directly into the starting lineup is prohibited, unless done via a pre-match substitution or in the case of a goalkeeper exception.