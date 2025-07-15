Six players added to 2025 MLS All-Star Roster

Head coach Nico Estévez has added six players for when the MLS All-Stars face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game on July 23 at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
MIDFIELDERS (4)
- Cristian Espinoza - San Jose Earthquakes
- Carles Gil - New England Revolution
- Hany Mukhtar - Nashville SC
- Obed Vargas - Seattle Sounders FC
FORWARDS (2)
- Marco Pašalić - Orlando City
- Sam Surridge - Nashville SC
Making his second MLS All-Star Game appearance, Espinoza has been the creative engine for the San Jose Earthquakes since joining the club in 2019. Now in his seventh MLS season, the Argentine winger has tallied 11 assists and four goals in 20 matches (19 starts) this year.
A model of consistency throughout his MLS career, Gil earns his fourth All-Star nod after leading the New England Revolution with 15 goal contributions (8g/7a) in 21 matches this season. The Spaniard earned 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP honors and has twice been named to the MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire.
The 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP has been instrumental in Nashville SC's resurgence this season. Mukhtar has 10 goals and eight assists as they challenge for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. This is his fourth consecutive All-Star selection.
Pašalić joined Orlando City in February and has made an immediate impact, tallying 10 goals and four assists in 22 matches. The Croatian international and former Borussia Dortmund winger was brought in to help replace Facundo Torres. He has the Lions eying a second consecutive Eastern Conference Final trip.
Surridge has quickly become one of the league’s top strikers, scoring a league-best 16 goals and adding three assists in 22 matches for Nashville. The Englishman, signed from Premier League side Nottingham Forest in 2023, is chasing the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi alongside a Supporters' Shield title.
Vargas is among MLS’s most promising homegrown players and is a consistent presence in Seattle’s midfield alongside Cristian Roldan. The 19-year-old rising Mexican international impressed at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and memorably played a key role in the club’s 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup title run.