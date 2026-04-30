San Jose Earthquakes star Timo Werner named Player of the Month

San Jose Earthquakes forward Timo Werner wasted no time leaving his mark stateside, pacing his side's historic start and earning MLS Player of the Month honors for April 2026.

The German international has also been critical in clutch situations, providing three game-winning goals and one game-winning assist.

Since joining San Jose in January from German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, Werner has produced 4g/5a in just 455 minutes of regular-season action. Among players with at least nine goal contributions this season, only Nashville SC striker Sam Surridge (440) has logged fewer minutes than Werner.

In April, Werner finished tied for the MLS lead with seven goal contributions (4g/3a). He led the Earthquakes to an unblemished 5W-0L-0D record, with a league-best +13 goal differential, and also became the first player in club history to produce three straight games with at least 1g/1a.

Led by Werner's hot form, the Earthquakes became the first team in MLS's post-shootout era (since 2000) to win nine of their first 10 games in a season. They also became the second team in the post-shootout era to win each of their first five road games to begin a season.

That's propelled San Jose to an MLS-best 2.70 points per game and nine wins, while tying Vancouver Whitecaps FC for the most goals scored (25).

Werner is the first Earthquakes player to earn MLS Player of the Month honors since Cristian Espinoza (April 2023). He is the second German player to be named MLS Player of the Month, joining Hany Mukhtar (twice).

San Jose can become the first team in MLS's post-shootout era to win their first six road games of a season when they visit Toronto FC on Saturday (1 pm ET | Apple TV).