San Jose Earthquakes sign Bruce Arena to contract extension

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena to a contract extension through the 2028-29 MLS season, the club announced Monday.

"Not only has he assembled a great, young team that is already competing for the playoffs this year, but he has built a team that is set up for sustainable, long-term success. We are excited to keep Bruce in San Jose for the foreseeable future.”

“We are proud to have Bruce leading our club,” said Earthquakes managing partner John Fisher. “He has done an outstanding job rebuilding this team and getting us positioned amongst the top teams in MLS this season.

Arena is in his second season with the Quakes, who this year became the first MLS team in the post-shootout era to win nine of their first 10 games while tying the post-shootout record for the longest road winning streak to start a season (5W-0L-0D).

Legendary manager

A five-time MLS Cup presented by Audi winner, four-time Supporters' Shield winner and four-time Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year recipient, Arena took over San Jose ahead of the 2025 season following memorable stints in charge of D.C. United (1996-98), Red Bull New York (2006-07), LA Galaxy (2008-16) and New England Revolution (2019-23).

In the process, he has become the winningest coach in MLS history, while holding the same record for the US men's national team.

“I have enjoyed my time here in San Jose, and I am excited to continue to see this team improve and compete at the highest level in MLS,” said Arena, who also coached the USMNT to a historic quarterfinal finish at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.