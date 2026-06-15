San Jose Earthquakes sign Bruce Arena to contract extension

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena to a contract extension through the 2028-29 MLS season, the club announced Monday.
Arena is in his second season with the Quakes, who this year became the first MLS team in the post-shootout era to win nine of their first 10 games while tying the post-shootout record for the longest road winning streak to start a season (5W-0L-0D).
“We are proud to have Bruce leading our club,” said Earthquakes managing partner John Fisher. “He has done an outstanding job rebuilding this team and getting us positioned amongst the top teams in MLS this season.
"Not only has he assembled a great, young team that is already competing for the playoffs this year, but he has built a team that is set up for sustainable, long-term success. We are excited to keep Bruce in San Jose for the foreseeable future.”
Legendary manager
A five-time MLS Cup presented by Audi winner, four-time Supporters' Shield winner and four-time Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year recipient, Arena took over San Jose ahead of the 2025 season following memorable stints in charge of D.C. United (1996-98), Red Bull New York (2006-07), LA Galaxy (2008-16) and New England Revolution (2019-23).
In the process, he has become the winningest coach in MLS history, while holding the same record for the US men's national team.
“I have enjoyed my time here in San Jose, and I am excited to continue to see this team improve and compete at the highest level in MLS,” said Arena, who also coached the USMNT to a historic quarterfinal finish at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.
“We have a great core group of players here and a devoted fan base that has treated me very well from the start. I would like to thank ownership for their support since I arrived, and I’m looking forward to the second half of this season as we compete for a playoff spot.”
MLS Cup contenders?
Amid their record start to the season, the Quakes are second in the Western Conference standings and third in the Supporters' Shield race with 32 points (10W-3L-2D record) at the 2026 World Cup break.
This season, the club signed superstar German international Timo Werner, who's produced 4g/5a in less than 500 minutes of league action.
Additionally, 20-year-old homegrown midfielder Niko Tsakiris (2g/7a) was enjoying a breakout season before suffering a groin injury in May. Striker Preston Judd is also delivering career numbers with a club-best 11 goals.
“I am thrilled that Bruce is renewing his commitment to San Jose and our community at a moment when the Earthquakes are the biggest American soccer story in the most important year in American soccer history,” said Earthquakes president Jared Shawlee.
“What the Quakes have achieved in 2026 is just the start of what we believe will be a sustainable run of excellence for our club.”