New York City FC reveal Etihad Park opening date with newsstand activation

New York City FC are taking to the streets to mark the countdown to their new stadium.
The club announced Friday that Etihad Park will officially open its doors on July 17, 2027, revealing the date exactly one year out through a New York-inspired newsstand activation in SoHo.
Dubbed the "New York City FC Newsstand", the one-day activation taps into the excitement surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup while looking ahead to the opening of New York City's first-ever soccer-specific stadium and NYCFC's first permanent home since their 2015 MLS launch.
“New York is at the center of the soccer world this summer, and the New York City FC Newsstand gives us a chance to meet fans right in the middle of that excitement,” said New York City FC vice president of marketing Lauren Scrima.
“From the beginning, our goal was to create something that felt authentically New York while building anticipation for what’s next for the club. As we approach the opening of Etihad Park, the Newsstand is a celebration of our supporters, our city, and the future of soccer here."
New era
Created in partnership with creative agency Tavern, the campaign began with custom NYCFC newspaper vending machines appearing across the city in the days leading up to Friday's launch.
Fans could pick up special-edition newspapers featuring club content and scratch-off tickets offering prizes, including tickets to future matches and experiences connected to Etihad Park.
The campaign culminates Friday with the full newsstand at 47 Thompson Street in SoHo, where fans can visit from 11 am to 6 pm ET.
“New York City FC briefed us to capture the World Cup excitement in New York right now while telling a bigger story about the club’s future,” said Mike Perry, founder and Chief Creative Officer at Tavern.
“The Newsstand felt like the perfect expression of that idea. It's unmistakably New York City, rooted in discovery and community, and gives fans a tangible way to engage with the club at a moment when anticipation for Etihad Park is building."
About Etihad Park
Located in Willets Point, Queens, Etihad Park will be 100% privately financed, seat approximately 25,000 fans and become the first fully electric sports stadium in New York City and MLS.
The venue will anchor a new 23-acre neighborhood that also includes 2,500 affordable housing units, a 650-seat public school, a hotel and more than 150,000 square feet of public open space.