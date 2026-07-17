New York City FC reveal Etihad Park opening date with newsstand activation

New York City FC are taking to the streets to mark the countdown to their new stadium.

The club announced Friday that Etihad Park will officially open its doors on July 17, 2027, revealing the date exactly one year out through a New York-inspired newsstand activation in SoHo.

Dubbed the "New York City FC Newsstand", the one-day activation taps into the excitement surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup while looking ahead to the opening of New York City's first-ever soccer-specific stadium and NYCFC's first permanent home since their 2015 MLS launch.

“New York is at the center of the soccer world this summer, and the New York City FC Newsstand gives us a chance to meet fans right in the middle of that excitement,” said New York City FC vice president of marketing Lauren Scrima.