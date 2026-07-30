Vancouver Whitecaps acquire striker Kwasi Poku

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have acquired striker Kwasi Poku from Belgian side RWDM Brussels, the club announced Thursday.

The 23-year-old Canadian international is under contract through the 2027-28 MLS season with an option for 2028-29.

“We are excited to welcome Kwasi to our group,” said sporting director Axel Schuster. “Kwasi is a young, talented Canadian international who brings pace, intelligent movement, and finishing ability to our attack.

"He has the qualities and mindset to continue his development, and we are excited to help him take the next step in his career while strengthening our team.”

The Toronto FC Academy product tallied six goals in 31 appearances with RWDM Brussels. He previously starred at Forge FC, producing 13g/4a in 70 games and winning back-to-back Canadian Premier League titles (2022, '23).

Internationally, Poku earned his first senior cap with Canada during an October 2024 friendly against Panama.

“I’m very excited to be joining Whitecaps FC. For me, it feels like a fresh start and it’s great to be back in my home country,” said Poku.

“I can’t wait to make my debut at BC Place and meet all of you. I understand this is a winning team, and I want to continue that legacy and make even more history.”