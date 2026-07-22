We'll Take It From Here: A letter from MLS Commissioner Don Garber

Twenty-four years ago, after the United States reached the quarterfinals of the 2002 FIFA World Cup, I wrote that soccer belonged to a "New America." Then, it felt aspirational. Today, it is undeniable.

For one extraordinary month, North America became the world's gathering place. Visitors arrived expecting world-class soccer and found much more—vibrant neighborhoods, welcoming communities, and a tournament that reflected who we are.

The Major League Soccer story began with a promise. To secure the 1994 FIFA World Cup, U.S. Soccer committed to creating a lasting legacy. That legacy became MLS. The World Cup this summer showcased the progress our clubs, players, supporters, and partners have made together over the past three decades.

In that time, MLS has grown to 30 clubs across the United States and Canada. We built soccer-specific stadiums, invested in youth academies, developed players for the world's biggest stage, and created places where supporter cultures could take root and thrive.

Forty-five MLS players represented 17 nations, while dozens of academy graduates competed on the sport's biggest stage. Beyond the field, MLS stayed connected to the moment through our clubs, players, coaches, and partners, helping carry the tournament's energy into soccer's future in North America.

The World Cup may be over, but soccer's story in North America continues tonight, as all 30 MLS clubs are in action, with many players who represented their countries this summer returning to their club colors once again.

To our supporters across the United States and Canada: thank you. Your passion, loyalty, and belief in our clubs helped build the foundation that made this moment possible—and will help shape everything that comes next.

Now our focus turns to ensuring this once-in-a-generation moment further establishes MLS's place in North American sporting culture. Our responsibility is clear. We will continue building a league that develops world-class players, strengthens clubs that are the heartbeat of their communities, inspires the next generation of supporters, continues to support the women's game, and ensures every child, regardless of background or ZIP code, has the opportunity to play, dream, and belong.