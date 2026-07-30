FC Cincinnati's Gerardo Valenzuela suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee

Cincinnati, Columbus mass confrontation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 90th+ minute of their match on July 25.

FC Cincinnati have violated the policy for the first time this season, and fines have been issued to the club and head coach Pat Noonan. Columbus Crew have violated the policy for the third time this season, and fines have been issued to the club and head coach Lauren Courtois.