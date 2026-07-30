FC Cincinnati's Gerardo Valenzuela suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several rulings after Matchday 18 of the 2026 season.
Valenzuela suspended
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended FC Cincinnati midfielder Gerardo Valenzuela for one additional match (two matches total) and fined Valenzuela an undisclosed amount under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 2 for violent conduct in the 90th+ minute of Cincinnati’s match against the Columbus Crew on July 25.
Valenzuela will serve his red card suspension during FC Cincinnati’s next match against the San Jose Earthquakes on August 1. The additional match suspension will be served during Cincinnati’s match against Orlando City SC on August 15.
Cincinnati, Columbus mass confrontation
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 90th+ minute of their match on July 25.
FC Cincinnati have violated the policy for the first time this season, and fines have been issued to the club and head coach Pat Noonan. Columbus Crew have violated the policy for the third time this season, and fines have been issued to the club and head coach Lauren Courtois.
Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, FC Cincinnati forward Ayoub Jabbari, assistant coach Kenny Arena, Columbus Crew defenders Mohamed Farsi and Sean Zawadzki, and midfielder Max Arfsten will be fined for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
Holding fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Colorado Rapids defender Rob Holding for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 12th minute of Colorado’s match against St. Louis CITY SC on July 25.