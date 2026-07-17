MLS dives into “The Next Chapter” after 2026 FIFA World Cup

NEW YORK – If all goes to plan for Inter Miami CF teammates Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul , they’ll lead Argentina to a successful FIFA World Cup title defense over Spain on Sunday afternoon at New York/New Jersey Stadium.

“… The fact that he’s playing in Major League Soccer is like a dream come true. I can’t wait to watch.”

“I am overjoyed to think of the best player in the world playing in the World Cup final, scoring a wonder-goal, and then he’s going to be back wearing an Inter Miami shirt. What could be better? It’s a gift, and it’s a gift that keeps on giving,” Garber said Thursday as MLS hosted its The Next Chapter conference.

That possibility, in MLS Commissioner Don Garber’s view, speaks volumes about how quickly the league has grown since Argentina returned to the sport’s mountaintop at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“You were able to see the world at its best,” Garber said. “Now, see the North American version of the beautiful game right here at home.”

MLS recently unveiled the largest coordinated marketing campaign in league history, aptly titled “Thanks World, We’ll Take It From Here” as this summer’s World Cup winds down. Highlighted by a video featuring star players and celebrity owners, the spot invites fans to jump on the MLS bandwagon and continue the World Cup excitement.

Garber’s remarks came less than 10 miles from the site of the 2026 World Cup final, with hundreds of media members listening to keynote speakers reflect on MLS’s tremendous growth since its inaugural 1996 season – and the opportunity for what’s ahead.

Pushing the standard

The 31st MLS season is back underway following a nearly two-month pause for the World Cup, and the sport continues to grow by leaps and bounds.

Just ask Red Bull New York head coach Michael Bradley, a former USMNT captain who spent a decade playing for Toronto FC and began his career with the MetroStars (now Red Bulls) as a teenager in the mid-2000s.

“The league is growing at an unfathomable rate,” Bradley said. “If I think back to the league that I came back to in 2014, when I came back to play for Toronto FC before the World Cup, there's no comparison. The standard on the field, quality, speed, tempo, teams, players, competitiveness – you name it.”

The upward trajectory stems from wholesale progress on and off the field.

Clubs have world-class training facilities and soccer-specific stadiums, and there’s a true development pathway spanning from the academy level to MLS NEXT Pro to the first team. There’s a rich supporter culture as well, leading to an increase in viewership, attendance and digital engagement.

More high-profile names and international-level players are also making MLS their league of choice, helping improve the on-field product.

“I think the competition, the players that are here and those that are arriving, and the level of the games have improved over the years,” said Orlando City newcomer Antoine Griezmann, a French superstar who recently arrived from Atlético Madrid.