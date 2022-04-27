Disciplinary Committee Decision

San Jose Earthquakes defender Nathan suspended for challenge on Raul Ruidiaz

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Following Week 8 of the 2022 season, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued one suspension and several fines.

Nathan suspended for serious foul play

After review by the MLS Disciplinary Committee, San Jose Earthquakes defender Nathan has been suspended for one match and fined an undisclosed amount for serious foul play for an 11th-minute challenge on Raul Ruidiaz in San Jose's 4-3 comeback victory over Seattle Sounders FC on April 23.

Nathan will serve his one-match suspension on May 1 against New York City FC.

The play was reviewed under MLS Disciplinary Committee Parameter 3, where the match officials see an incident, and do not issue a red card on a case of clear and obvious simulation/embellishment that meets the conditions for suspension. Under Parameter 3, the MLS Disciplinary Committee shall issue either a one-match suspension on incidents in which the Professional Referee Organization acknowledges an on-field Referee/Video Assistant Referee (VAR) error and the Committee is unanimous at red card and one match suspension and action taken; or the MLS Disciplinary Committee shall issue a two or more match suspension on incidents in which discipline warrants at least a two-match suspension.

The incident in question must be, in the unanimous opinion of the Committee from all available evidence: a clear and unequivocal red card; and egregious or repeat behavior in nature, and/or such that the MLS Disciplinary Committee must act to protect player safety or the integrity of the game; and/or clear and obvious simulation.

Navarro failure to leave field in timely manner

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Chicago Fire FC midfielder Federico Navarro guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner after a red card offense in the 77th minute of Chicago's match against Minnesota United FC on April 23.

Navarro has been issued an undisclosed fine for the violation.

LAFC violate Mass Confrontation Policy

LAFC have been found in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy during the 90+ minute of their 2-1 victory over FC Cincinnati on April 24.

It's LAFC's third Mass Confrontation Policy violation this season, and the club and head coach Steve Cherundolo have both been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions.

