San Jose Earthquakes defender Nathan suspended for challenge on Raul Ruidiaz

Following Week 8 of the 2022 season, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued one suspension and several fines.

Nathan suspended for serious foul play

After review by the MLS Disciplinary Committee, San Jose Earthquakes defender Nathan has been suspended for one match and fined an undisclosed amount for serious foul play for an 11th-minute challenge on Raul Ruidiaz in San Jose's 4-3 comeback victory over Seattle Sounders FC on April 23.

Nathan will serve his one-match suspension on May 1 against New York City FC.

The play was reviewed under MLS Disciplinary Committee Parameter 3, where the match officials see an incident, and do not issue a red card on a case of clear and obvious simulation/embellishment that meets the conditions for suspension. Under Parameter 3, the MLS Disciplinary Committee shall issue either a one-match suspension on incidents in which the Professional Referee Organization acknowledges an on-field Referee/Video Assistant Referee (VAR) error and the Committee is unanimous at red card and one match suspension and action taken; or the MLS Disciplinary Committee shall issue a two or more match suspension on incidents in which discipline warrants at least a two-match suspension.