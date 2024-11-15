San Diego FC: What's next in expansion team's roster build?

Naturally, most eyeballs in and around the league have been firmly trained on the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and the chaos they’ve again delivered in the 2024 edition’s first two phases.

“Two months from yesterday, the players report,” SDFC’s sporting director and general manager noted to MLSsoccer.com during a wide-ranging one-on-one conversation this week, alluding to the opening day of preseason for the club’s inaugural campaign.

But Heaps and his San Diego FC colleagues have an even more urgent set of milestones looming, and they’re closer than it seems to the rest of us.

Tyler Heaps has been watching those closely, too – it’s a key scouting exercise as much as anything, given the decisions awaiting him this winter. He’ll tune in next weekend as the four Conference Semifinals unfold, the final steps of a year-long journey towards MLS Cup presented by Audi.

“So making a lot of mistakes, but also really making sure that we get those out of the way before, obviously, we get into 2025 with the players and everybody else that's coming.”

“We've made a huge amount of progress, and now we've got a lot of people moving to San Diego, trying to get them and their families settled, using those as the guinea pigs as we're getting ready for the players shortly after,” he said, speaking from SDFC’s corporate offices in the Little Italy neighborhood north of downtown.

At 33, Heaps is the youngest chief soccer officer in MLS and one of the youngest at his level of responsibility in league history. Yet he readily acknowledges that errors, and the lessons that sprout from them, are unfolding in real time as the all-encompassing process of building an organization from scratch approaches its hectic zenith.

“It's a pretty daunting countdown whenever you don't even know which players are going to report yet,” continued Heaps, who welcomed his former U.S. Soccer coworker Mikey Varas aboard as head coach in September. “We have a decent idea, but it's more about the staffing as well, so trying to get all the staff hires sorted. We probably have nine or 10 left to go.”

The expansion newcomers, who debut as MLS’s 30th team in 2025, only have six players on their current roster. Officially, at least.

“We may actually play a month of games and then determine, actually, it makes more sense to go get this guy now. So just trying to leave ourselves as much roster flexibility as possible, so we don't put ourselves in a difficult situation where we're chasing the salary cap, or we're chasing to try to get rid of somebody whenever maybe we don't need to do that.”

“Our biggest word that we're using right now is flexibility,” he explained. “I think we don't want to put ourselves in a difficult spot, no matter what way we go. We're obviously an expansion team, so any international we bring in is going to be on a brand-new contract. So that could be a long-term contract … to lock ourselves into that puts us in a difficult spot. While we can look at a roster and say we know what the strengths and weaknesses are going to be, we have no idea.

The bricks-and-mortar will almost certainly be complete well before the roster is. With MLS’s Primary Transfer Window historically open well into the regular season – this year’s window closed on April 23 – Heaps sounds inclined to keep tweaking it throughout the first half of 2025.

The landmark facility on land of the Sycuan Tribe, who are part of SDFC’s ownership group, is on track to open by the turn of the new year, with a soft move-in throughout December and a nine-day January window where they'll iron out final kinks before that first group of first-teamers walks in the door.

That squad-building project parallels the physical construction of the San Diego FC Performance Center and Right to Dream Academy , the 125,000-square-foot training ground and residential campus where preseason will begin.

“So we fully expect there's going to be some very good players. I've had many conversations with clubs around the league, and you can see some that are panicking and some that are quite calm in it, just because they know what they're going to have to potentially leave unprotected.”

“The other DP is obviously a big priority of ours at the moment, but so is the Expansion Draft, because we think there's going to be some really quality players available,” he explained. “We think this will be the deepest Expansion Draft ever, not only by sheer numbers, but there's now 29 teams that are obviously up for grabs. This is the first Expansion Draft with the full U22 [Initiative] and DP lineup of the roster.

Before free agency opens and the MLS SuperDraft occurs, Heaps sounds eager to throw a few bones on Dec. 11, when the Expansion Draft takes place four days after MLS Cup 2024. SDFC can select up to five players left unprotected by other clubs, and/or use those picks to extract other assets from their new league peers.

Assuming all the coverage to date is not entirely off base, San Diego likely have to wait and watch as multiple factors outside their control play out in terms of De Bruyne’s situation; it’s a scenario somewhat akin to Inter Miami ’s pursuit of Lionel Messi or LA's daring courtship of David Beckham at the dawn of the DP era. Heaps uses the analogy of dominoes – some played, others falling in or out of place as events unfold.

“I enjoy watching him play football,” Heaps said of De Bruyne with a wry smile. “I think a lot of people enjoy watching him play football, so I'll just leave that at that.”

The Belgian superstar has repeatedly been linked to SDFC, with the latest media reports suggesting he’s “very open” to joining the fledgling outfit as he enters the final months of his contract at Premier League powerhouse Manchester City, with few signs of an extension. He’d instantly become a foundational figure in Southern California, a face of the club alongside Lozano and a vital contributor in what’s expected to be a youth-oriented project in the long run.

Roster model

All of that will likely affect SDFC’s decisions about which MLS roster construction model they will adopt. The Designated Player Model would enable them to pursue two more established standouts like De Bruyne. Limiting themselves to two senior DPs would open up the U22 Initiative Player Model, with space for four rising under-22 talents and up to an additional $2 million in General Allocation Money, which could be deployed in myriad ways.

“We see it as probably an attacking player, again, to complement Hirving,” said Heaps of San Diego’s next showpiece acquisition. “So we're looking whether it's right wing, or whether it's [a No.] 8, [No.] 10, somebody that can impact the game.

“We're looking there as a U22, we're looking in a couple of different spots, to try to find ways that we can make those types of players successful. We've done a lot of analysis around the U22 Initiative and how some teams have struggled with it, other teams have had a bit more success. But also, for us [it’s] to define what success is. Is it that they're playing minutes? Is it that they're contributing goals and assists? Is it that we have to sell them abroad for an X amount of increase?”

Right to Dream influence

Central to that, and the club’s conception, are their ties to Right to Dream, the groundbreaking international academy network with outposts across Denmark, Ghana and Egypt whose player-development model will center San Diego’s approach.

Founded by former Manchester United scout Tom Vernon with an emphasis on holistic personal development alongside identifying and nurturing soccer talent, RTD has helped hundreds of boys and girls rise from humble circumstances in Africa to attain professional careers and/or high school and college scholarships in North America. MLS observers will be familiar with alumni like David Accam, Emmanuel Boateng and Josh Yaro, while the likes of Mohammed Kudus and Kamal Sowah have blossomed into standouts in top European leagues, reaping combined transfer fees north of $120 million and counting.

The idea is academy products will eventually be SDFC’s bread and butter, in both footballing and business terms. But with the first crop of teenage prospects not enrolling until the fall of 2025, talent from their RTD affiliates will arrive to fill the gap in the meantime.