San Diego FC headline 2024-2025 MLS offseason roster-building events

Major League Soccer's calendar of offseason roster-building events was announced Wednesday, with expansion side San Diego FC entering the spotlight ahead of their inaugural MLS season in 2025.
San Diego will first participate in the MLS Expansion Draft on December 11, where they'll have the opportunity to select up to five current MLS players to strengthen their roster. Additionally, they hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft on December 20, where they'll pick from the pool of this year's top collegiate players.
Sporting director Tyler Heaps is leading the club's roster-build, along with Mikey Varas, who was announced as San Diego's inaugural head coach in September.
The full calendar for offseason roster-building events and dates are detailed below.
MLS clubs must submit to the MLS League Office, in writing, all Bona Fide offers, which players will have their options exercised, and which players will not have their options exercised. Clubs in the Conference Finals are required to submit all Bona Fide offers on the day after their final match of the postseason.
Losing Conference Final clubs must submit exercise option decisions and all Bona Fide offers to the MLS League Office on the day after their final match of the postseason.
Clubs competing in the 2024 MLS Cup presented by Audi must submit exercise option decisions and all Bona Fide offers to the MLS League Office on December 8.
All roster decisions will be publicized by the individual clubs.
*Excludes Conference Final Participants
Following a three-month roster freeze, MLS clubs may begin adjusting their rosters by conducting trades with other MLS teams during a half-day trade window.
The fifth edition of the MLS College Showcase will take place from Dec. 11-14 in San Diego. The closed-door event will give technical staffs from every MLS club an opportunity to scout top collegiate prospects in the nation, including players with remaining NCAA eligibility.
San Diego FC may select up to five players from the eligible player list.
The list of players eligible for selection in the MLS Expansion Draft will be released by MLS Communications on Tuesday, December 10.
Clubs may engage with players, other than their own, that are eligible for Free Agency.
Free Agency eligible players are out-of-contract and option-declined players who are at least 24 years old and who have completed a minimum of five service years
MLS Communications will make the complete list of Free Agents available on Tuesday, December 10.
The End-of-Year Waivers process is conducted in reverse order of 2024 season finish, considering postseason performance. San Diego FC get the 30th pick, the final selection in each round.
Eligible for selection are players who do not meet the minimum requirements for Re-Entry Process or Free Agency.
The list of players eligible for the End-of-Year Waivers will be released by MLS Communications on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
The Re-Entry Process (Stage 1 and Stage 2) is conducted in reverse order of 2024 season finish, considering postseason performance.
Eligible Players include those who are at least 22 years old, have a minimum of one service year, and who are not eligible for Free Agency. An out-of-contract player who has received a BFO from his current club will not be eligible for the Re-Entry Draft. The MLS Cup presented by Audi champions will get the 29th pick, and San Diego FC will have the 30th.
The list of players eligible for selection in the Re-Entry Process – Stage 1 will be released by MLS Communications on Friday, Dec. 13.
The Re-Entry Process, Stage 2 is conducted in the same order as Stage 1 and consists of MLS players who were not selected in the Stage 1.
Not all unselected Stage 1 players will be available for selection as players may re-sign with their previous club between stages or may opt out of the process.
The list of players eligible for selection in the Re-Entry Process – Stage 2 will be released by MLS Communications on Thursday, Dec. 19.
The 2025 MLS SuperDraft will consist of three rounds of player selection. The MLS SuperDraft order is set by taking the reverse order of the club standings at the end of each MLS season, taking postseason performance into account, with San Diego FC holding the top selection in each round.