San Diego FC first match, home opener unveiled: MLS is Back 2025

San Diego FC's first match and home opener were unveiled Monday, continuing to build excitement towards MLS team No. 30 beginning play in 2025.

  • First match: Opening weekend (Feb. 22-23) at LA Galaxy
  • Home opener: March 1 vs. St. Louis CITY SC

San Diego FC will begin their inaugural season at the LA Galaxy during MLS is Back weekend (Feb. 22-23) of the 2025 MLS season. The matchup between Southern California-based clubs will be held at Dignity Health Sports Park, igniting a new intrastate rivalry.

Following their MLS debut, San Diego FC will host St. Louis CITY SC on March 1 (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Their inaugural home match will be held at Snapdragon Stadium.

As SDFC approach their debut season, sporting director Tyler Heaps leads the roster build alongside head coach Mikey Varas. Their squad is headlined by Mexican international winger Chucky Lozano, who currently plays for reigning Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven before joining this winter.

Complete details of San Diego’s inaugural season schedule, and the schedule for all 30 MLS clubs, will be announced in December.

MLS offseason calendar: 2024-25 roster-building events

