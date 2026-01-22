San Diego FC sign Luca Bombino to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
San Diego FC have signed defender Luca Bombino to a contract extension through the 2028-29 season with an option for 2029-30.
Amidst his breakout debut season on loan in 2025, San Diego permanently acquired the 19-year-old LAFC Academy graduate from the Black & Gold last November.
Contributing 2g/3a across 32 matches in all competitions in 2025, Bombino helped spur SDFC to expansion records in wins (19) and points (63). In turn, the youngster earned himself the No. 9 spot on the 2025 MLS 22 Under 22 rankings.
“From the day he arrived, Luca has shown a strong work ethic and a willingness to improve,” said sporting director Tyler Heaps.
“He has consistently demonstrated quality, professionalism and an understanding of our identity as a club. We see Luca as an important part of our sporting project, and this extension reflects the trust we have in Luca, both as a player and as a person.”
Internationally, Bombino has been capped five times by the United States U-20 men's national team, including two appearances at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.
The Chrome-and-Azul kick off their second season in MLS on Feb 21 when hosting CF Montréal (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV). On Feb. 3, they'll make their Concacaf Champions Cup debut with a Round One series against LIGA MX's Pumas UNAM.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker