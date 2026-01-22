San Diego FC sign Luca Bombino to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

San Diego FC have signed defender Luca Bombino to a contract extension through the 2028-29 season with an option for 2029-30.

Amidst his breakout debut season on loan in 2025, San Diego permanently acquired the 19-year-old LAFC Academy graduate from the Black & Gold last November.

Contributing 2g/3a across 32 matches in all competitions in 2025, Bombino helped spur SDFC to expansion records in wins (19) and points (63). In turn, the youngster earned himself the No. 9 spot on the 2025 MLS 22 Under 22 rankings.

“From the day he arrived, Luca has shown a strong work ethic and a willingness to improve,” said sporting director Tyler Heaps.