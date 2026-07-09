Steve Cherundolo named USA head coach for 2028 Summer Olympics

Former LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo has been named head coach of the US U-23 men's national team that will compete at the 2028 Summer Olympics, the federation announced Thursday.

Cherundolo led LAFC from 2022-25, highlighted by winning an MLS Cup-Supporters' Shield double in 2022 and the US Open Cup in 2024. He posted an overall record of 106W-55L-32D with the Black & Gold.

"Throughout his career, Steve Cherundolo has been a proven winner, an elite talent developer, and a great ambassador for American soccer," said U.S. Soccer Federation COO Dan Helfrich, who led the coaching search.

"The 2028 Olympics present a critical platform to develop our next generation of players and further engage our passionate fan base as we pursue an Olympic medal at home. Steve’s leadership will be instrumental in building an Olympic team that proudly represents U.S. Soccer. And he will work closely with both our senior and youth national team coaches in growing the game together.”

Cherundolo is a three-time FIFA World Cup veteran and member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame. The former fullback earned 87 USMNT caps from 1999 to 2012.

At club level, Cherundolo played 15 seasons for Hannover 96. He made 415 appearances for the German Bundesliga team, making him the longest-serving American player in Bundesliga history.

"Representing the United States at the Olympic Games is one of the greatest honors in sports, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead this team," said Cherundolo, who's also coached German youth teams and USL Championship side Las Vegas Lights.

"I believe we have an exciting group of players with tremendous potential, and I’m looking forward to building an environment where they can challenge themselves, grow together, and represent our country with pride.

"Our responsibility is to compete with courage, humility, and a clear identity, one that reflects the values of U.S. Soccer and gives our supporters a team they can be proud of."

The upcoming Summer Olympics are set for July 2028 in Los Angeles. Soccer matches will be held at six stadiums across the United States, all of which are home to MLS clubs, building towards the gold-medal game at the Rose Bowl.

LA28 will have 12 countries competing in men's soccer, including the US after they auto-qualified as the host nation.

"Steve’s extensive coaching experience and having gone through the American youth soccer system give him a unique understanding of American and European styles of play that will allow him to maximize and nurture the players’ potential,” said U.S. Soccer’s VP of sporting, Oguchi Onyewu.

"Having played alongside Steve in two World Cups, I have seen firsthand the impact he can have on the group. We are confident he is the right coach to lead this team in the 2028 Summer Olympics.”