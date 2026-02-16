San Diego FC 2026 Season Preview

2026 Schedule
- First game/home opener: Feb. 21 - 10:30 pm ET vs. CF Montréal
Team Snapshot
San Diego FC defied all expectations during their 2025 MLS debut, setting expansion club records for points (63) and wins (19) before making the Western Conference Final.
That success was largely fueled by Anders Dreyer, who tallied 19g/19a en route to MLS Newcomer of the Year and MLS Best XI honors. The Danish international was runner-up in Landon Donovan MLS MVP voting.
San Diego's sophomore campaign will likely come without Chucky Lozano. The Mexican star is not in their sporting plans, according to head coach Mikey Varas and general manager Tyler Heaps.
Key Signings
- Bryce Duke: The creative midfielder lands at his fourth MLS club, hoping to fit into San Diego's possession-heavy style.
- Wilson Eisner: After spending time with the San Jose Earthquakes, Eisner is competing for San Diego's starting right-back spot.
- Lewis Morgan: The Scotland international attacker, who earned 2024 MLS Comeback Player of the Year honors, was acquired from Red Bull New York.
Key Departures
- Luca de la Torre: The USMNT midfielder’s loan from Celta de Vigo expired after the 2025 season. He's joined Charlotte FC on a permanent deal.
- Franco Negri: The veteran Argentine defender has signed with Houston Dynamo FC.
- Paddy McNair: The Northern Ireland international defender was transferred to EFL Championship side Hull City.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
Apple TV talent predict the 2026 regular season for San Diego FC.
- Andrés Agulla: 6th in Western Conference
- Marcelo Balboa: 3rd in Western Conference
- Max Bretos: 2nd in Western Conference
- Steve Cangialosi: 4th in Western Conference
- Daniel Chapela: 2nd in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 2nd in Western Conference
- Michele Giannone: 3rd in Western Conference
- Tony Husband: 5th in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 5th in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 3rd in Western Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 1st in Western Conference
- Dax McCarty: 3rd in Western Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 5th in Western Conference
- Bruno Vain: 4th in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 3rd in Western Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Mikey Varas
- Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium
- Last year: 19W-9L-6D, 63 points, 1st in Western Conference
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Final