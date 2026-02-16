San Diego FC 2026 Season Preview

Team Snapshot

San Diego FC defied all expectations during their 2025 MLS debut, setting expansion club records for points (63) and wins (19) before making the Western Conference Final.

That success was largely fueled by Anders Dreyer, who tallied 19g/19a en route to MLS Newcomer of the Year and MLS Best XI honors. The Danish international was runner-up in Landon Donovan MLS MVP voting.

San Diego's sophomore campaign will likely come without Chucky Lozano. The Mexican star is not in their sporting plans, according to head coach Mikey Varas and general manager Tyler Heaps.

Key Signings