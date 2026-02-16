San Jose Earthquakes 2026 Season Preview

Team Snapshot

San Jose enter their second season under five-time MLS Cup champion Bruce Arena, who took over as sporting director and head coach in November 2024.

Year one ended with a flutter despite scoring 60 goals (seventh in MLS), and now they're looking to replace the attacking contributions of Cristian Espinoza, Josef Martínez and Chicho Arango.

The Earthquakes will lean heavily on German forward Timo Werner, who arrived in January as arguably the biggest addition in club history. They have additional room for key additions.

Key Signings