San Jose Earthquakes 2026 Season Preview

2026 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 21 - 10:30 pm ET vs. Sporting Kansas City
- Full schedule
- Watch on Apple TV
Team Snapshot
San Jose enter their second season under five-time MLS Cup champion Bruce Arena, who took over as sporting director and head coach in November 2024.
Year one ended with a flutter despite scoring 60 goals (seventh in MLS), and now they're looking to replace the attacking contributions of Cristian Espinoza, Josef Martínez and Chicho Arango.
The Earthquakes will lean heavily on German forward Timo Werner, who arrived in January as arguably the biggest addition in club history. They have additional room for key additions.
Key Signings
- Timo Werner: The German international, who arrives from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, has won seven trophies and scored 153 goals in an illustrious career that also includes stops at English Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC.
Key Departures
- Cristian Espinoza: The Argentine midfielder signed with Nashville SC in free agency. He spent seven seasons with the Quakes.
- Josef Martínez: The MLS legend was San Jose’s top scorer last season with 14 goals. He's signed in LIGA MX with Club Tijuana.
- Cristian Arango: San Jose’s reigning Offensive Player of the Year is on loan at Colombian side Atlético Nacional.
- Rodrigues: A pillar of San Jose’s defense over the past three-plus seasons, the Brazilian center back made 102 appearances (all competitions).
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
Apple TV talent predict the 2026 regular season for the San Jose Earthquakes.
- Andrés Agulla: 11th in Western Conference
- Marcelo Balboa: 14th in Western Conference
- Max Bretos: 14th in Western Conference
- Steve Cangialosi: 12th in Western Conference
- Daniel Chapela: 9th in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 9th in Western Conference
- Michele Giannone: 11th in Western Conference
- Tony Husband: 7th in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 12th in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 12th in Western Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 14th in Western Conference
- Dax McCarty: 12th in Western Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 9th in Western Conference
- Bruno Vain: 13th in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 12th in Western Conference
New Kit
BUY NOW: San Jose Earthquakes' The Dead Kit
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Bruce Arena
- Stadium: PayPal Park
- Last year: 11W-15L-8D, 41 points, 10th in Western Conference
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify