Sacha Kljestan pulls at heartstrings with childhood story about Christopher Hegardt

The midfield battle between Charlotte FC and LA Galaxy in Saturday’s highly-anticipated match at Bank of America Stadium (7:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes), one that’s expected to approach a record-setting 75,000 fans in attendance, could feature a blast from the past.
LA’s Sacha Kljestan, back in 2010, visited Children's Hospital Los Angeles and met a young patient. That ended up being none other than Charlotte rookie Christopher Hegardt, as the 36-year-old shared on Twitter.
Kljestan, a Chivas USA player in 2010 moving to Belgium’s Anderlecht, gave Hegardt a US men’s national team jersey at the time. Now he hopes for a jersey swap with the Georgetown University product as his professional career gets underway.
Perhaps the 20-year-old San Diego native will make Kljestan’s wish come true, 12 years later?