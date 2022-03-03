Bring the party! Charlotte FC set for record-breaking home opener

Representing the Carolinas

"When we first started, we didn't really know how big and how much we would grow. So the original thought was, okay, we're gonna start in Charlotte," Mint City Collective president David Guslet said. "You have a lot of folks here that are now in their 30s and 40s, most likely came down here during the '80s and '90s when Charlotte was seeing a ton of growth just due to the banking industry. And you have a ton of transplants, a ton of folks that are their parents or grandparents are not from here, but now you have established roots as this is all they know. Now you're starting to see a generation of folks that this is all they know, and this is all they've grown up to know. It's kind of cool to see because they're starting to create what they want to have, see Charlotte be known for and create that culture."