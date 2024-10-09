RSL's Brayan Vera fined, suspended for incident vs. Minnesota

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings ahead of Matchday 38 of the 2024 season.
Vera fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Real Salt Lake defender Brayan Vera an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 90th minute of Salt Lake’s match against Minnesota United FC on October 2.
Real Salt Lake, Minnesota United players fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United FC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 89th minute of their match on October 2.
Salt Lake has violated the policy for the third time this season, and a fine for an undisclosed amount has been issued to the club and head coach Pablo Mastroeni. Minnesota has violated the policy for the second time this season, and a fine for an undisclosed amount has been issued to the club and head coach Eric Ramsay.
Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, Salt Lake defender Brayan Vera and Minnesota defender Carlos Harvey will be issued undisclosed fines for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
Vera suspended
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Real Salt Lake defender Brayan Vera for two additional matches (three matches total) and fined Vera an undisclosed amount for spitting at an opponent under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 2 in the 89th minute of Salt Lake’s match against Minnesota United FC on October 2.
Vera served his red card suspension during Salt Lake’s match against the San Jose Earthquakes on October 5, and the additional match suspensions will be served during Salt Lake’s match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, October 19, and Salt Lake’s first match of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Nealis fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined New York Red Bulls defender Dylan Nealis an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 66th minute of the Red Bulls’ match against Atlanta United on October 5.
Atlanta United, RBNY players fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Atlanta United and the New York Red Bulls in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 69th minute of their match on October 5. Both clubs have violated the policy for the first time this season, and an Official Warning has been issued to both clubs, Atlanta United interim head coach Robert Valentino, and New York Red Bulls head coach Sandro Schwarz.
Due to his role in the mass confrontation, Atlanta midfielder Bartosz Slisz will be issued an undisclosed fine for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
Delgado fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended LA Galaxy midfielder Mark Delgado for one match and fined Delgado an undisclosed amount for serious foul play under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 3 in the 60th minute of the Galaxy’s match against Austin FC on October 5.
Delgado will serve his one-match suspension against Houston Dynamo FC on October 19.
Biro fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Austin FC defender Guilherme Biro an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner in the 90th minute of Austin’s match against the LA Galaxy on October 5.
LA Galaxy, Austin FC players fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found the LA Galaxy and Austin FC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 60th and 90th minutes of their match on October 5.
The Galaxy have violated the policy for the second time this season, and a fine for an undisclosed amount has been issued to the club and head coach Greg Vanney. Austin have violated the policy for the third time this season, and a fine for an undisclosed amount has been issued to the club.
Due to their role in the mass confrontation, Galaxy goalkeeper Novak Micovic, defenders Eriq Zavaleta, Mauricio Cuevas, and Jalen Neal, and forward Gabriel Pec, and Austin midfielders Jhojan Valencia and Dani Pereira and forward Jader Obrian will be issued an undisclosed fine for entering the field of play in a confrontational manner during a confrontational incident and inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.