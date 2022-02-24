Recap: Leg 2 - Colorado Rapids 1, Comunicaciones 0 (1-1 aggregate: COM advance 4-3 on PKs)

Kevin Moscoso saved Jack Price, Keegan Rosenberry and Andre Shinyashiki from the spot, Jonathan Lewis rattled the crossbar with his attempt and the Colorado Rapids crashed out of the Concacaf Champions League on penalty kicks, 4-3, following a 1-0 victory over 10-man Comunicaciones FC in Leg 2 of their Round of 16 series on Wednesday night.
Max Alves' 29th-minute goal – his first in any competition for the Rapids – leveled the series 1-1 on aggregate. But Colorado were held from there at a snowy Dick's Sporting Goods Park by a performance by Moscoso that will live in Comunicaciones club lore. He made 12 saves in the 90 minutes before somehow adding to his heroics in the tiebreak.
After Moscoso's last stop, former New England Revolution MLS SuperDraft selection Nicolas Samayoa converted his attempt to send the visitors through to face New York City FC in the quarterfinals.
William Yarbrough made two saves in the seven-round shootout for the Rapids, who went on the man advantage in the 16th minute after Stheven Robles's red card, shown for a challenge into Auston Trusty's upper thigh following Video Review.
Diego Rubio appeared to send Colorado through to the quarterfinals when he guided Lewis' cross over the line in the 89th minute. But this time a Video Review helped the Rapids' Guatemalan foes, with referee Diego Montaño Robles ruling Rubio offside.
Goals
- 29' – COL – Max Alves | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: For all the chatter of the cold helping the Rapids, the snow that began falling shortly before halftime actually appeared to hurt the home side. Despite playing the entire second half up a man, their 24-6 shot advantage didn't pay off. By the eye test, the coating of snow appeared to impair their ability to connect passes against an opponent perfectly content to make the game messy.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: It looked like Colorado had finally gotten their second goal moments before full time. It would've been just the Chilean striker's second goal in 13 appearances across all competitions.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Kevin Moscoso. This was a night that will etch the 28-year-old's name in the history books at the Guatemalan mainstays. Perhaps no singular stop stands out as much as his consistent sure-handedness, but his early denial of Danny Wilson on eight minutes certainly set the tone.
Up Next
- COL: Saturday, Feb. 26 at LAFC | 3:30 pm ET (Univision, TUDN, Twitter)