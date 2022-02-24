Recap: Leg 2 - Colorado Rapids 1, Comunicaciones 0 (1-1 aggregate: COM advance 4-3 on PKs)

Kevin Moscoso saved Jack Price , Keegan Rosenberry and Andre Shinyashiki from the spot, Jonathan Lewis rattled the crossbar with his attempt and the Colorado Rapids crashed out of the Concacaf Champions League on penalty kicks, 4-3, following a 1-0 victory over 10-man Comunicaciones FC in Leg 2 of their Round of 16 series on Wednesday night.

Max Alves' 29th-minute goal – his first in any competition for the Rapids – leveled the series 1-1 on aggregate. But Colorado were held from there at a snowy Dick's Sporting Goods Park by a performance by Moscoso that will live in Comunicaciones club lore. He made 12 saves in the 90 minutes before somehow adding to his heroics in the tiebreak.

After Moscoso's last stop, former New England Revolution MLS SuperDraft selection Nicolas Samayoa converted his attempt to send the visitors through to face New York City FC in the quarterfinals.

William Yarbrough made two saves in the seven-round shootout for the Rapids, who went on the man advantage in the 16th minute after Stheven Robles's red card, shown for a challenge into Auston Trusty's upper thigh following Video Review.