Romania vs. Canada: How to watch, stream international friendly

Coming off a quarterfinal exit at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, Canada return to action Friday when they visit Romania in the first of two September international friendlies.
How to watch and stream
- OneSoccer, FuboTV, ViX
When
- Friday, Sept. 5 | 2 pm ET/11 am PT
Where
- Arena Națională | Bucharest, Romania
Following the matchup at Arena Națională in Bucharest, head coach Jesse Marsch's side will take on Wales at Swansea.com Stadium next Tuesday.
The friendlies serve as another tune-up for Canada ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which they'll co-host alongside the United States and Mexico.
Canada's 24-man roster has 11 MLS players, including many familiar faces from this summer's Gold Cup squad.
Minnesota United FC goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair will look to solidify his claim as the No. 1 option between the posts, while Richie Laryea (Toronto FC) and Joel Waterman (Chicago Fire FC) are among the featured defenders.
In midfield, LAFC's Mathieu Choinière will play a key role alongside many of Canada's European-based stars, including FC Porto's Stephen Eustáquio, Anderlecht's Nathan Saliba and Villarreal's Tajon Buchanan.
Fresh off his transfer from Minnesota United to Villarreal, striker Tani Oluwaseyi will also look to boost his stock and continue to carve out a role alongside Juventus star Jonathan David.
Currently ranked No. 48 in FIFA's World Rankings, Romania are looking to secure World Cup qualification for the first time since 1998. Following their matchup with Canada, they will return to their World Cup qualifying slate, taking on Cyprus in a pivotal match on Sept. 9.
At their last major international tournament, the Tricolorii showed well, reaching the Round of 16 at UEFA EURO 2024. It marked the first time in 24 years that they advanced past the group stage of the competition.
Romania's key players include Genoa winger and captain Nicolae Stanciu, AEK Athens midfielder Răzvan Marin and PSV Eindhoven attacker Dennis Man.