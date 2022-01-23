Transfer Tracker

Reports: Atlanta United eyeing Luca Martinez of Rosario Central

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Reports

Atlanta United are reportedly targeting Luca Martinez, a 20-year-old forward at Rosario Central, with club president Darren Eales reportedly recently in Argentina to watch the Mexican youth international in person. 

According to reports out of Argentina, Eales scouted Martinez as Rosario Central took on Juventud Unida in a preseason friendly Saturday. Martinez’s contract with the Argentine club expires in December.

Martinez moved up from the Rosario Central youth ranks to make his first team debut on Nov. 2, 2020 and has six goals and two assists in 40 appearances across all competitions. Internationally, he's represented Mexico at the U21 level after previously joining the national team fold in a U20 camp.

ATLUTD return Josef Martinez, who hopes to return to his Golden Boot presented by Audi form after his return from ACL surgery, as the main target man up front, Erik Lopez has been linked with a move to Argentine club Club Atlético Banfield, which make depth at the forward position even more important, especially after the departure of Erick "Cubo" Torres after the 2021 season.

