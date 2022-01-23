Reports: Atlanta United eyeing Luca Martinez of Rosario Central

Martinez moved up from the Rosario Central youth ranks to make his first team debut on Nov. 2, 2020 and has six goals and two assists in 40 appearances across all competitions. Internationally, he's represented Mexico at the U21 level after previously joining the national team fold in a U20 camp.

ATLUTD return Josef Martinez, who hopes to return to his Golden Boot presented by Audi form after his return from ACL surgery, as the main target man up front, Erik Lopez has been linked with a move to Argentine club Club Atlético Banfield, which make depth at the forward position even more important, especially after the departure of Erick "Cubo" Torres after the 2021 season.