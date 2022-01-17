Report: Atlanta United forward Erik Lopez on the move to Argentina

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report
Atlanta United forward Erik Lopez is heading to Argentine side Club Atlético Banfield, according to a Monday report from Cesar Luis Merlo.
Lopez would join Banfield on a one-year loan that includes an option to buy.
The 20-year-old originally joined Atlanta in 2020 after emerging as a top prospect in his native Paraguay with Club Olimpia. He never quite became a first-team regular for the Five Stripes, making 18 appearances last season (10 starts) while scoring one goal in 867 minutes.
Lopez was a U22 Initiative player following the implementation of the rule last year; his departure would open a U22 roster spot for Atlanta as they navigate the rest of the offseason.
Star striker Josef Martinez, winger Luiz Araujo and Argentine playmaker Marcelino Moreno currently headline Atlanta's attacking group, while speculation surrounds midfielder Ezequiel Barco departing amid reports of Thiago Almada joining Martinez and Araujo as Designated Players.