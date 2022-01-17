Report: Atlanta United forward Erik Lopez on the move to Argentina

Lopez would join Banfield on a one-year loan that includes an option to buy.

Atlanta United forward Erik Lopez is heading to Argentine side Club Atlético Banfield, according to a Monday report from Cesar Luis Merlo.

The 20-year-old originally joined Atlanta in 2020 after emerging as a top prospect in his native Paraguay with Club Olimpia. He never quite became a first-team regular for the Five Stripes, making 18 appearances last season (10 starts) while scoring one goal in 867 minutes.

Lopez was a U22 Initiative player following the implementation of the rule last year; his departure would open a U22 roster spot for Atlanta as they navigate the rest of the offseason.