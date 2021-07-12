Report: Sporting KC pursuing French midfielder Mounir Chouiar

Sporting Kansas City are in the mix to sign Dijon midfielder Mounir Chouiar after the club was relegated to France’s Ligue 2, according to French publication L’Equipe .

The 22-year-old left winger, a former French youth international who was a regular for Dijon in Ligue 1, making 43 league appearances after a move from Lens early in the 2019 season. Chouiar, who is under contract with Dijon through June 2022, can also play as an attacking midfielder and a right winger.

Dijon’s relegation reportedly forces the move, which could be a loan with an option to buy for Sporting. There is also reported interest from Atalanta in Serie A, among several teams from Italy.

Sporting could be lining up a replacement for homegrown star Gianluca Busio, who has reportedly received heavy interest from Italian clubs.

Daniel Salloi has enjoyed a resurgence this season and the 24-year-old homegrown has solidified his spot as the starting left winger.

Known for his crossing and ability to take on defenders before cutting the ball back to his right foot, Chouiar came up through the Lens youth setup, graduating from the U19 side to Lens B and eventually he first team ahead of the 2017 season. He had seven goals and two assists in 50 appearances for Lens in Ligue 2 before transferring to Dijon, where he had six goals and three assists.