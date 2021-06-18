Transfer chase heating up for Sporting KC rising star Gianluca Busio

“I’m not forcing my way out. It’s not like that,” Busio told McDowell of the KC Star . “It’s mutual that we both talked about this from the beginning. This has always been the stepping stone.”

A source told MLSsoccer.com Friday that Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon as well as a French and Belgian club have joined the ever-expanding list of European clubs interested in acquiring Busio. It is expected more offers from Italy and elsewhere will arrive this summer.

There has long been interest in the homegrown midfielder and it is reaching a boiling point this summer. SKC rejected offers from two Serie A clubs this winter, as first reported in April by MLSsoccer.com , then received another two from Serie A this summer, as reported by ESPN's Taylor Twellman and confirmed by MLSsoccer.com a few weeks ago.

Here are 2,000 words on the looming Gianluca Busio transfer — the money Sporting is seeking, what an agreement might look like, what Busio wants in his landing spot and when it all will occur. (Hint: soon) https://t.co/Dc94nsLiys

What's the market?

As first reported by McDowell, a source confirmed the expectation that Sporting KC will seek at least $5 million plus add-ons and a sell-on percentage for Busio. Those figures would run congruent with recent market movements around MLS.

Last fall, it was Philadelphia Union rising star Brenden Aaronson in the spotlight as a host of European clubs circled. The Union eventually agreed a deal with RB Salzburg, for $6.5 million upfront, with incentives to take the deal to $9 million, as well as a sizable sell-on percentage. A source described those add-ons as "likely" to be met and the sell-on clause to be tiered based on the fee of Aaronson's next transfer.