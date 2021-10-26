Report: Pat Onstad to become Houston Dynamo FC's next GM

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

Houston Dynamo FC are poised to name Pat Onstad as the club's next general manager, according to a report from FOX Soccer's Stuart Holden.

Onstad is currently the technical director of the Columbus Crew, where he started as an assistant coach under Gregg Berhalter in 2014 before moving to the front office in 2019. He's also been a technical staffer at Toronto FC and D.C. United.

This reported move would bring Onstad back to the club where he was a stalwart goalkeeper from 2006-10, making 136 MLS appearances and winning back-to-back MLS Cups from 2006-07. He also had a brief stint in MLS with D.C. United in 2011, making three appearances before retiring. The two-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year won an MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield with the San Jose Earthquakes.

Following his retirement, Onstad began his coaching career with D.C. United, where he served as an assistant from 2011-13 before moving to Toronto FC as a scout, then joining the Crew. As Columbus' technical director, Onstad has served as the right-hand man to general manager Tim Bezbatchenko, helping assemble the Crew side that won MLS Cup in 2020.

The Dynamo have been looking to fill their GM vacancy since parting ways with Matt Jordan on Aug. 30, with MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert reporting that LA Galaxy GM Dennis te Kloese was the other primary finalist for the role alongside Onstad.

Should his hiring be confirmed, Onstad would be tasked with helping rebuild a Dynamo team that has struggled in 2021. They're eliminated from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and sit 11th in the Western Conference standings. They've made the postseason once in the last eight seasons.

