Houston Dynamo FC part ways with Matt Jordan, enter search for new GM

“I want to thank Matt for all of his contributions to the Dynamo. He added to our championship history, aligned the Dynamo Academy and the first team, and was extremely generous with his time and knowledge as I prepared to take stewardship of the club.”

“After spending the last several weeks observing and evaluating a number of facets of our organization, I determined that it is in the best interest of the club to go in a different direction with our soccer operations leadership,” said Segal, Houston’s majority owner.

The move comes after Houston entered new ownership in late June when Ted Segal took over. A search for a new GM is underway.

Houston are currently stuck in a 15-game winless streak and haven't obtained three points since a May 22 game against Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Heading into MLS Week 23, the club sits bottom of the Western Conference standings with a 3-9-10 record and they're third-from-last in the overall league table.

Jordan was appointed VP and GM of the Dynamo in November 2014. He was extended a new contract in December 2020 and helped steer the acquisition of Tab Ramos as the club’s head coach.

“I’d like to wish everyone at Houston Dynamo FC all the best moving forward. I’m appreciative of the opportunity to work with such dedicated people over the years including ownership, front office staff, coaches and players,” Jordan said. “I’m proud that during my time with the club we won a championship, reached a Western Conference Final and established a strong foundation with our academy and technical infrastructure to build on in the future.”

With Jordan in his dual role, Houston won the U.S. Open Cup in 2018. But the two-time MLS Cup champions (2006, ‘07) have made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs just once (‘17, Western Conference Final) during the last seven seasons, slipping behind others around them.