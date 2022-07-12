Report: Landon Donovan among San Jose Earthquakes head coach finalists

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Landon Donovan is among the final six candidates to become the San Jose Earthquakes’ next full-time head coach, according to ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle.

Donovan, a US men’s national team legend for whom the MLS MVP award is named after, has spent the last three seasons as head coach of San Diego Loyal in the USL Championship. The 40-year-old is also the club’s co-owner and EVP of soccer operations.

Carlisle notes San Jose’s interim head coach, Alex Covelo, is among the final candidates as well. Covelo took over April 18 when the Earthquakes parted ways with Matias Almeyda, and he’s since steered a 4W-3L-4D league record after Almeyda oversaw a seven-game winless start (worst in club history).

Should Donovan take over San Jose, it’d signify a remarkable return to the club where he won MLS Cups in 2001 and 2003 during his four seasons on loan from German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen. Donovan then flipped to the other side of the Cali Clasico, where he won another four MLS Cups with the LA Galaxy from 2005 to 2014. He's also played for Everton, Bayern Munich and Club Leon.

Donovan has been linked to MLS head coaching jobs in the past, including last year at Real Salt Lake before then-interim boss Pablo Mastroeni got the job full-time. He’s brought San Diego to one playoff appearance, and they currently sit third in the USL Championship’s Western Conference standings.

Donovan was MLS’s all-time leading scorer before current Earthquakes assistant coach Chris Wondolowski surpassed him in May 2019. With the USMNT, he’s second all-time in appearances (157) and tied with Clint Dempsey for the goals record (57).

San Jose are one of four MLS clubs currently led by an interim coach, and they’ve made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs twice since 2013. They sit last (14th place) in the Western Conference standings just past the 2022 season's midway point.

Related Stories

MLS coaching carousel: Full list of coaching changes in 2022
San Jose Earthquakes part ways with head coach Matias Almeyda
San Jose Earthquakes

Related Stories

Official: San Jose Earthquakes transfer Francisco Calvo to Turkish Süper Lig side Konyaspor
Midseason grades: Progress report for Western Conference teams so far 
Power Rankings: Minnesota, Red Bulls make giant leaps after Weeks 17 & 18
More News
More News
Atlanta United sign Colombian winger Edwin Mosquera via U22 Initiative
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United sign Colombian winger Edwin Mosquera via U22 Initiative
Real Salt Lake transfer midfielder Everton Luiz to Belgian club
Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake transfer midfielder Everton Luiz to Belgian club
Report: Landon Donovan among San Jose Earthquakes head coach finalists

Report: Landon Donovan among San Jose Earthquakes head coach finalists
Report: Chelsea finalizing deal for Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina
Transfer Tracker

Report: Chelsea finalizing deal for Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina
Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 19?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 19?
St. Louis CITY SC sign winger Isak Jensen from Danish youth club
Transfer Tracker

St. Louis CITY SC sign winger Isak Jensen from Danish youth club
More News
Video
Video
Josef Martinez speaks out: What's gone wrong at Atlanta United?
19:32

Josef Martinez speaks out: What's gone wrong at Atlanta United?
The best MLS landing spots for Luis Suarez
7:07

The best MLS landing spots for Luis Suarez
Can Wayne Rooney save DC United?
14:23

Can Wayne Rooney save DC United?
Where does Atlanta go in the wake of Josef's comments?
1:33:56

Where does Atlanta go in the wake of Josef's comments?
More Video
Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Help select the 2022 MLS All-Stars team. Cast your vote now!