San Jose Earthquakes unveil 2025 Rewind Kit

The San Jose Earthquakes have unveiled the Rewind Kit as part of the 2025 adidas Archive Collection, which features 10 iconic MLS kits inspired by the league’s early years – reimagined for today with authentic designs, bold color palettes and legendary details.
The Rewind Kit is bold and brash, unapologetically loud, deeply rooted in the club's legacy and inspired by San Jose's inaugural season.
This kit throws it back to 1996 and is inspired by the sharp angles, bold contrasts and electric colors of San Jose's original Clash uniform. The look is chaotic, clashing and completely intentional – just like the Clash.