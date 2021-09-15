Report: Landon Donovan among candidates interviewed for RSL's vacant head coaching job

Reached for comment, an RSL spokesperson said they could not confirm any names linked to the role but added they're amid interviewing prospective candidates.

Citing multiple sources, Stejskal relayed that Donovan is among the candidates the club has spoken to about the job, with Jason Kreis and Atlanta United assistant Rob Valentino being the others. Kreis previously managed RSL from 2007-13 and is an Inter Miami CF assistant coach, while Valentino had a successful run as Atlanta's interim coach between the departure of Gabriel Heinze and the arrival of Gonzalo Pineda.

Real Salt Lake have discussed the club's vacant head coaching position with LA Galaxy and US men's national team legend Landon Donovan, according to a report from The Athletic's Sam Stejskal.

The Claret & Cobalt have been conducting a search for their next head coach since the departure of Freddy Juarez, who left his post late last month to become a Seattle Sounders assistant coach.

Donovan would certainly be a splashy name should he take the position. The 39-year-old is one of the most iconic players to ever suit up for the USMNT and in MLS, where he won six MLS Cup titles and has the league's MVP award named after him.

Donovan is currently the manager, executive vice president of soccer operations and part-owner of USL Championship side San Diego Loyal, where he's been since helping co-found the club in 2019.