Report: Blaise Matuidi not returning to Inter Miami in 2022

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Inter Miami CF’s roster overhaul is reportedly continuing with Blaise Matuidi likely not returning for the 2022 MLS season.

As first reported by Michelle Kaufman of the Miami Herald, the 34-year-old Matuidi has one year left on his contract but is apparently not part of Miami’s plans moving forward.

The French World Cup winner was signed by Miami in June 2020 from Juventus but hasn't lived up to on-field expectations. Matuidi has two goals and two assists in 47 regular-season appearances.

In mid-December, Inter Miami signed 28-year-old midfielder Jean Mota from Brazilian top-flight side Santos FC to play a similar role.

If Miami can move Matuidi, it should free up a Designated Player spot, giving head coach Phil Neville and sporting director Chris Henderson even more flexibility to mold the roster.

A loan move for attacking midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro back to Liga MX's Monterrey will also reportedly be announced this week. Like Matuidi and alongside forward Gonzalo Higuain, Pizarro occupied a Designated Player spot in 2021 for Inter Miami.

Miami's busy offseason has included trading Lewis Morgan to the New York Red Bulls for $1.2 million in General Allocation Money and loaning Julian Carranza to the Philadelphia Union, while bringing in Mota and trading for Mo Adams, Ariel Lassiter and Bryce Duke with more moves likely coming soon.

