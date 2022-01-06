Report: DC United listening to trade offers for Ola Kamara

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report
D.C. United are open to trading standout striker Ola Kamara, according to a Thursday report from Steven Goff of The Washington Post.
Per Goff, D.C have spoken to as many as three other MLS teams regarding a move for Kamara, who was among the league's top goal-scorers in 2021. Kamara finished last season with 19 goals, only ceding the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi to NYCFC's Valentin Castellanos on the assists tiebreaker.
Kamara would be an intriguing option for clubs around the league in need of center-forward help, with a proven track record of goal-scoring in MLS in addition to last season's career-best campaign. The Norwegian has netted 74 times in 145 career games across stints with D.C., the LA Galaxy and Columbus Crew.
D.C. United are heading into 2022 with aspirations of taking the next leap into an Eastern Conference contender after narrowly missing the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs during their first year under head coach Hernan Losada. The Black-and-Red finished one point shy of the New York Red Bulls for the final playoff spot in the East.