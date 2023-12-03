Repeat! LAFC win Western Conference over Houston Dynamo

LAFC are one game away from defending their league title, earning a 2-0 victory in Saturday evening's Western Conference Final showdown with Houston Dynamo FC at BMO Stadium.

The Black & Gold will now visit Eastern Conference winners Columbus Crew on Dec. 9 for MLS Cup presented by Audi (4 pm ET | Apple TV - Free), advancing as the West's No. 3 seed. If LAFC win next weekend, they'll become the first repeat winners since the 2011-12 LA Galaxy and will book a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup spot.

This all arrives after Ryan Hollinghsead bagged his third goal of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, cleaning up a corner-kick scramble in the 44th minute. Giorgio Chiellini's initial header on Carlos Vela's service was saved, but the All-Star right back slammed home the rebound.

Houston's comeback hopes were dashed in the 80th minute when defender Franco Escobar, an MLS Cup 2022 champion with LAFC, scored an own goal after redirecting Diego Palacios' cross past goalkeeper Steve Clark.